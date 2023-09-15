David B. Clemence

Madison - David Bruce Clemence, 86, formerly of Milwaukee and Sayner, Wis., and Brownsville, Texas, died peacefully September 14, 2023 at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Madison, Wis.
David was born May 27, 1937 in Milwaukee, Wis. to Harold and Viola (Cripps) Clemence.
A 1956 graduate of Milwaukee Bay View High School, and a U.S. Army veteran, David worked for the Chicago & North Western Railroad prior to a career with the Milwaukee Police Dept. as a patrolman and detective.
David retired to Vilas County in the Northwoods where he was an avid fisherman and hunter.
David was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife Judith (nee Fisher); daughter Kathleen (Todd Viola) Clemence; and brothers John (Sylvia), Kenneth (Carol), Harold (Betty) and James (Marlene) Clemence.
David is survived by daughter Gail (Tim) Ropel; grandchildren Mark, Matt, Kirsten, Kaitlin, Benjamin, Karlianne, Elissa and Nikolas; great-grandchildren Brielle, Orianna, Avery, Isabelle, Gavin and Madeline; and many nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
The family extends heartfelt thanks for the compassionate care provided by the staff at BrightStar Senior Living in Waunakee, Wis. and the hospice team at the VA Community Living Center in Madison.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).
