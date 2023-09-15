David B. Clemence

Madison - David Bruce Clemence, 86, formerly of Milwaukee and Sayner, Wis., and Brownsville, Texas, died peacefully September 14, 2023 at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Madison, Wis.

David was born May 27, 1937 in Milwaukee, Wis. to Harold and Viola (Cripps) Clemence.

Tags