David Anthony Rains

David “Big Dave” Anthony Rains/Dave Rains, 63, of Fort Atkinson entered into eternal life at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Facility on Thursday, September 13, 2018.

He was born on September 3, 1955 in Wichita, Kansas to Ernest and Josephine Rains. He also lived in Memphis, TN, Milwaukee, WI, Charlotte, NC, and Litchfield, MI prior to returning to Wisconsin in 2012.

“Big Dave”, as he liked to be called, spent the majority of his working career as a building maintenance engineer, including management positions for major hotels in Charlotte, NC. His hobbies included firearms and reloading, collecting Beatles memorabilia, and playing guitar. In recent years, after becoming disabled, he became very skilled in building model cars, aircraft, and World War II era tanks.

A devoted brother and loving uncle, he is survived by his sisters Betty Cochrane of Rogersville, TN and Carol Rains of Charlotte, NC; brothers Joe Rains and his wife Linda of Fort Atkinson, WI, Paul Rains and his wife Dee of Angels Camp, CA, and Dan Rains and his wife Shelley of Waxhaw, NC; sister-in-law Joanne Rains of Memphis, TN; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Ernie and Jo, his brother Charles and his brother-in-law David Cochrane.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, September 21 at 12:00 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 324 E. North St., Jefferson, WI. Visitation will precede the mass from 11:00 a.m. until time of the service.

Private family burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in David’s honor to Rainbow Hospice Care, 1225 Remmel Dr., Johnson Creek, WI 53094.

The family extends a very heartfelt thank you to the staff of Rainbow Hospice for the excellent care given to Dave.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

