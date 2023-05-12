David Allen DeVoe, Sr.

David Allen DeVoe, Sr., age 75, passed away on February 10, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Dave was born November 29, 1947 in Madison, WI, to Roy DeVoe and Hazel Nordby. He was raised in Barneveld WI and graduated from Barneveld High School. Dave was a joker through and through, in fact, he gave the nurses a run for their money, even in his last few days. Dave had always been a sports fan, especially Packers, Brewers, Bucks or the Badgers. While living in Florida for the last several years, he became a huge Tampa Bay Rays fan, going to many of their games with his sister. He coached for many years and was an avid bowler and archer as well.