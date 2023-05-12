David Allen DeVoe, Sr., age 75, passed away on February 10, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Dave was born November 29, 1947 in Madison, WI, to Roy DeVoe and Hazel Nordby. He was raised in Barneveld WI and graduated from Barneveld High School. Dave was a joker through and through, in fact, he gave the nurses a run for their money, even in his last few days. Dave had always been a sports fan, especially Packers, Brewers, Bucks or the Badgers. While living in Florida for the last several years, he became a huge Tampa Bay Rays fan, going to many of their games with his sister. He coached for many years and was an avid bowler and archer as well.
Dave was one of the kindest men you could ever meet and his love for his kids, grand kids and family was never questioned.
He is survived by his children Peggy (Bill) Ramsey and their children Abby and Beau, David Jr. (Sherry) DeVoe and his son Danni Hess, and Danni DeVoe and his children Adrix and Toria DeVoe; his brothers and sister, Paul DeVoe, James DeVoe (Roxy), Dennis Anderson, Judy Jones and Jeff Anderson; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at ST. BRIDGET'S CATHOLIC CEMETERY, Cemetery Rd., Ridgeway WI,
A Celebration of Life will follow at the RIDGEWAY AMERICAN LEGION HALL from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on the corner of W. Farwell St. and Richard St.
Please come and share your stories of Dave’s life with all of us. All friends and family are welcome.