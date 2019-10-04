MADISON/HUDSON/David Aaron Hart, age 80 passed away on September 22, 2019 at the Comforts of Home in Hudson, Wisconsin.

David was born on July 19, 1939 in Thomasville, Georgia to Harry Zachary Hart, and Jo Louise Hart.

David graduated from Pelham High School, Pelham, Georgia. Following graduation, he joined the Air Force, and entered basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. After David completed basic training, he was assigned to the 1094 Air Police Squadron at Manzano Air Force base in Albuquerque, New Mexico where he became Airman of the Quarter and Airman of the Year in 1960.

Upon leaving the military service, and going to work for General Motors, David decided to continue his education. He entered Georgia State University and completed both his undergraduate and master's degree.

David moved to Houston, Texas where he worked for the University of Houston, Clear Lake, in information technology. During his time there he traveled north many times for work and fell in love with the areas surrounding Lake Superior. David eventually moved north to Wisconsin. He continued his work in information technology at the UW Platteville, and UW Eau Claire before returning to work for the UW System in Madison.

After retiring David began pursuing his many passions. He loved the outdoor life, and had many wonderful adventures on the north shore of Lake Superior in Minnesota, and Ontario Canada. He loved to hike, camp, and canoe along the Gunflint Trail out of Grand Marais, MN.

David also loved distance running which he pursued by running in the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon, in Duluth, Minnesota for 13 years in a row.

His other passions were travel, reading, poetry, enjoying fine music, playing the violin, grilling great food, and enjoying an excellent glass of wine.

David is survived by his wife Susan Hart; his children Cyndi Wilkerson, Jennifer Hart, Barry Hart; step daughter Brye (Olivier) Vankerk; several dearly loved grandchildren; and his sisters Lisa (Jim) Vick, Gwen Davis Hart, and Linda Hart. He was preceded in death by his sister Joyce (Walter) Burgess, and his brother Ben (Linda) Hart.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Park, 401 Femrite Dr. Monona, WI. A map to graveside is provided in the tributes tab. Guests are invited to lunch following the service.

