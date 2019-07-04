MADISON-Dave Apple, age 69, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, after a long life of love and happiness.

Dave was deeply loved by all who knew him for his kind and generous soul. With malice toward none, he lived his life with laughter and gentleness. He was the first to give help and the last to assume the worst.



He was born in Plymouth, Indiana on July 24, 1949, to Charles and Catherine Apple. He attended local schools before graduating from Indiana State University with a master's degree in Library Science. Well-read and educated about all topics from history to nature to literature to sports, his curiosity and love of life guided his understanding of the world. In 1981, he moved to Madison and became rooted in the East side community. He worked in a variety of professions in both the public and private sector. In Madison, he met the love of his life, Barbara, his wife of 25 years. A lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, nothing made him happier than the two of them watching a ball game at home together in the afternoon.



He had a full life of simple pleasures- a cook out in the backyard, chatting with neighbors or sharing a drink with friends. He was a devoted grandfather whom his grand kids will sorely miss. He created beautiful memories during lively weekends at grandmas and grandpas that they will cherish forever. It was a place where some of their fondest childhood memories were spent- fishing on the Yahara River, being spoiled with homemade ice cream cones, endless games of Monopoly, Clue and Chess. Simply, Dave spread joy wherever he was. For this, he will not be forgotten.



He is survived by his wife, Barbara; grandchildren, Iman, Muhammed, Hamza and Layal Achkar; stepdaughter, Amy and husband Wassime; sister, Pat Price; nieces, Pam Fermanek and Julie Jewel; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Catherine.



A celebration of Dave's life will be held at GOODMAN COMMUNITY CENTER, 149 Waubesa St., Madison, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.