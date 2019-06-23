Darwin G. Hanson, age 70, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. He was born on July 16, 1948, in Paducah, Ky., the son of Dean "Red" and Mary (Parisi) Hanson.

Darwin graduated from LaFollette High School with the class of 1966. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard following high school, during the Vietnam Conflict.

Darwin worked for over 40 years in maintenance and home repairs, he was always willing to fix anything for anyone at any time. He was a true athlete and enjoyed playing softball and any sport. Darwin enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with his family and friends.

Darwin is survived by his children, Derek Hanson and daughter, Carly Hanson; his children's mother, Mary "M. J." Schwarz; and two brothers, Dean "Dino" Hanson and Bruce Hanson. He was preceded in death by parents; sister, Patti Jolicoeur; and brother, Greg Hanson.

A celebration of life will be held at DOUBLEDAY'S, 4586 Baxter Road, Cottage Grove, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019.