Darryl L. Craig

MADISON - Darryl Lee Craig, 77 years old, of Madison, Wis., passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Capitol Lakes Memory Care after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was born on April 29, 1946, in Waukesha, Wis., the son of John and Fannie Craig.
Darryl attended a one-room schoolhouse in Caldwell, Wis., through the eighth grade, then graduated from Mukwonago High School in 1964 with state athletic honors in wrestling. He was voted the top athlete of his graduating class. In college, he was a proud member of Babcock House. He earned an Agricultural Economics baccalaureate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and later a Master of Business Administration and Ph.D. in Accounting from the Kansas University Business School, and his CPA.
A Wisconsin farm kid that became an accounting professor, Darryl taught managerial accounting at the Pennsylvania State University, then at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the Executive MBA program. He later led a nationally recognized distance learning program for engineering executives at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In retirement, Darryl raised Polled Hereford cattle, Peruvian Paso horses and honeybees, and hosted a generation of grandchildren for summers at the farm.
Darryl was a friend to anyone who would swap stories about computers, tractors, horses, dogs, or grandkids. He liked to solve problems to make things better for those around him. His computer programming career started in the age of punch cards, and he used those skills when he served his nation in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. Back home, Professor Craig educated thousands of accounting students and helped design the technology system for UWM’s new business school building in 1994. Around the neighborhood, he taught kids how to play sheepshead and football. On the farm, he would help you fix a truck on a moment’s notice, grew pumpkins as gifts, and volunteered to do farm chores as a docent at Old World Wisconsin. He did it all with an unforgettable twinkle in his eye. Darryl was a loving husband, supportive father, and playful grandfather.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Chie Higuchi Craig; his children, Alison (Alexander Shashko), Benjamin (Nathalie) and Evan (Evisabel); his daughter-in-law, Lorena Covarrubias Craig; his grandchildren, Silvia, Mateo, Sophia, Nicholas, Oskar and Andrea; his sisters, Diane (Don) Herron and Elizabeth (Gregg) Wissner; his sister-in-law, Jane Craig; his brothers-in-law, Kenji (Mary), Junji and Peter Higuchi; as well as dozens of cousins, nieces, and nephews across three generations. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Fannie Craig; his parents-in-law, Takeru and Aya Higuchi; and his brother, Randall Craig.
The family expresses gratitude for the compassionate care provided during Darryl’s illness by Agrace Hospicecare, Meriter UPH Hospital, Capitol Lakes, his two UW Health providers, Dr. Joanna Ruchala and Nurse Practitioner Alicia Ellison, and everyone at Caring Made Easy, especially nurse Bonita and long-time caregiver, Arlinda.
Visitation will be held privately. Darryl will be buried near his parents at Caldwell Cemetery in Caldwell, Wis., on a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Darryl’s name to the Wisconsin Historical Society. Please specify that the donation should be directed to Old World Wisconsin, https://support.wisconsinhistory.org/oldworld. Cards for the family may be sent in care of Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton WI 53562.