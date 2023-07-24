Darryl L. Craig

MADISON - Darryl Lee Craig, 77 years old, of Madison, Wis., passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Capitol Lakes Memory Care after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was born on April 29, 1946, in Waukesha, Wis., the son of John and Fannie Craig.

Darryl attended a one-room schoolhouse in Caldwell, Wis., through the eighth grade, then graduated from Mukwonago High School in 1964 with state athletic honors in wrestling. He was voted the top athlete of his graduating class. In college, he was a proud member of Babcock House. He earned an Agricultural Economics baccalaureate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and later a Master of Business Administration and Ph.D. in Accounting from the Kansas University Business School, and his CPA.