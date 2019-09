Darryl E. Gillaum, age 54, passed away on August 16, 2019.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens, Madison.