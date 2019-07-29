Darrin J. Thomas

Darrin James Thomas, age 48, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Madison. He was born on June 28, 1971, in Oswego, Kansas, son to Donald R. and Marilyn Kay (Pilkenton) Thomas. He was united in marriage to Tracy (Ager) Bourdon-Thomas on November 2, 2001, in Freeport, Illinois. Together they were married 17 years and raised 4 boys.



Darrin graduated in 1990, from St. John's Military School in Salina Kansas. He served in the US Army. He worked in hotel management for several years. Then worked for Klatt- Jarwick for over 15 years. And currently was employed with Pomp's Tires.



Darrin enjoyed the outdoors; especially, camping and shooting targets at the shooting range. Darrin was a wonderful husband father and grandfather. Being a father was his crowning achievement. He loved his family and had a huge heart. He was generous, extremely outgoing and friendly. He also enjoyed scouting and was an avid animal lover.



He is survived by his wife Tracy Bourdon- Thomas; sons Jonathan, "Keith" (Xander), Philip, Craig Bourdon; grandson Lucian Bourdon; parents Donald and Nancy Thomas; siblings Shellie (Rich) Galley, Danny (Jennifer) Thomas, Donnie (Kris) Thomas and Kari (Brett) Napier; 18 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his biological mother Marilyn Kay Thomas; grandparents Adrian and Marie Thomas and Wiley and Lavonne Pilkenton.



Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm. There will also be a Celebration of Darrin's Life in Kansas for friends and family on Saturday September 21st.



Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association