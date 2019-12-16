Darren Paul Meade, age 39 of rural Argyle, formerly of Blanchardville died on Sunday, December 15, 2019 as a result of a farm accident.

He was born on April 25, 1980 in Monroe to John Paul and Ann Marie (Olson) Meade. Darren grew up in Blanchardville going to the Pecatonica grade and high school, and enjoying working on farm equipment with his father and brother. A love for farming started early for Darren, before he got his driver's license he was going out to the Steve Zimmerman farm to help with milking and chores until Steve stopped milking. While still in high school, he started working for Harlan Flannery on highway A in rural Argyle. He continued working for Harlan up until the time of his death. Darren graduated from the Pecatonica High School in 1998. He then began working full time on the Flannery farm. Farming, machinery and tractor pulling were everything to Darren. With his brother Steve, they were active members of the South Central Wisconsin Tractor Pullers, going every weekend they could to pull, trading jobs on the tractor and competition every weekend. Darren was proud to be part of the group earning first place in 2019 in the state in their class. Darren is a member and was baptized and confirmed at the Adams Lutheran Church in rural Argyle.

Darren is survived by his parents, John and Ann Meade of Blanchardville; his brother Steve Meade of Blanchardville; and aunts, uncles and many close cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Raymond and Martha (Severson) Meade and maternal grandparents, Art and Marian (Zimmerman) Olson and an uncle Raymond Meade.

A visitation for Darren will be held on Thursday evening, December 19, 2019 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at Blanchard Hall, 204 South Main Street in Blanchardville. Visitation will also be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 10:00 until 11:00 AM at the Adams Lutheran Church, N7148 County Road A, rural Argyle, Wisconsin.

A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM at the church. Rev. Shelley Nelson will officiate. Burial will be in the Adams Lutheran Church cemetery next to the church. Saether Funeral Service in Blanchardville is assisting the family.

Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saetherfuneralservice.com.