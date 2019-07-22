Madison – Darrell R. Campbell, age 90, passed away on Sunday, July 20, 2019.

He was born on August 30, 1928 in Baraboo, WI. Darrell grew up in the Sherman Park neighborhood on the East side of Madison. After serving in the U.S. Army from 1951 – 1953, he was employed at Oscar Mayer for 32 years and retired in 1985. He enjoyed life and had many hobbies, which included his love of flying his own plane, golfing, fishing and bowling. He was an achiever in all of these activities and earned many awards for his outstanding accomplishments.

Darrell was a perennial contender for city public links honors every year he played and won the city public links golf tournament in 1955 and was runner up another year. Other golfing accomplishments include numerous holes-in-one at Odana Golf Course and he always was a top contender in the Oscar Mayer Golf League. As much as Darrell loved to golf, he loved to bowl equally as much. An avid bowler, he was recognized by the American Bowling Congress for his perfect "300" game and numerous games reaching 299. Darrell was an accomplished pilot, owning his own Cessna 150 and an Ultra-Light. A favorite story he liked to share was when he flew his Cessna underneath the interstate bridge over the Wisconsin River. Darrell loved to fish and could be found, most summer days, on Lake Monona fishing for Blue Gill. His family's freezers were always full of fish thanks to Darrell!

He is survived by his brother Charles "Junior" of Dodgeville and Conrad of McFarland, his stepson Joe (Jackie) Whalen of Longboat Key, FL, three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Darrell was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, his parents Charles and Elsie Campbell, his brothers, Bernard, Lyle and Gordon and his sister Phyllis.

A Memorial Service will be held at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, on July 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will take place at the funeral home Wednesday from 10:00 am until the time of service.

A special "Thank You" to the Agrace Hospice staff for their loving care and support they provided to him and his family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to Agrace HospiceCare, 5359 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711 or agrace.org/donate or call 800-553-4289.

To view and sign this guestbook please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home& Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

608-249-8257