DALEYVILLE - Darrell L. Walker of Daleyville, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veteran’s Hospital in Madison, surrounded by his immediate family. He was just shy of his 90th birthday. Darrell was born on June 19, 1933, to Raymond and Mildred (Wells) Walker in Boscobel, Wis.
He proudly served his country in the Air Base Defense Strategic Air Command of the U.S. Air Force from 1952-1956 and received the National Defense Service Medal for his service. Afterwards, he spent a short, but memorable time, working at a gold dredge in Alaska. Upon returning home, he married Mary (Anderson) Walker of Mount Sterling, Wis., on Oct. 31, 1959.
The couple had two sons, Darren and Troy and then moved to Daleyville in 1964. He owned and operated Walker Auto Sales in Mount Horeb, Wis., for over 50 years. He was a member of Perry Lutheran Church.
Darrell was known for his dry humor and would often tease his wife about her Norwegian heritage. Despite his “threat” to have his ashes spread over Norway, the family will keep his remains close to home.
Darrell was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Marie Ann Walker; his brother, Irvin (Gertrude) Walker; his sisters, Ardyth (Bill) Adams, Orpha (Dale) Dittberner and Minolla (Jim) Meyers; as well as two nieces; two nephews; and his grand-son-in-law, Zak Schubring.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Darren (Elissa) Walker and Troy (Michele) Walker; as well as eight grandchildren, Anita (Schubring), Caleb, Brandon (Christin), Jill, Nick, Luke, Ross and Falan; one great-granddaughter, Ember Walker; and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in law, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at UTICA LUTHERAN CHURCH, 14974 WI-27, Ferryville, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023. A luncheon will follow. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
