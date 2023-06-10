Darrell L. Walker

DALEYVILLE - Darrell L. Walker of Daleyville, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veteran’s Hospital in Madison, surrounded by his immediate family. He was just shy of his 90th birthday. Darrell was born on June 19, 1933, to Raymond and Mildred (Wells) Walker in Boscobel, Wis.

He proudly served his country in the Air Base Defense Strategic Air Command of the U.S. Air Force from 1952-1956 and received the National Defense Service Medal for his service. Afterwards, he spent a short, but memorable time, working at a gold dredge in Alaska. Upon returning home, he married Mary (Anderson) Walker of Mount Sterling, Wis., on Oct. 31, 1959.