Darrel J. Meacham, age 75, passed away peacefully in his home in Prairie du Sac on Monday, June 19, 2023. He was born in Evanston, Il on Feb. 19, 1948 to the late Darrel I. and Bernice (Bencic) Meacham. He was a graduate of Arlington Heights High School; class of 1966 before attending Lakeland College and graduating with a BA in Business. Darrel worked in the banking industry for several years in Illinois and later in Reedsburg. He later worked for Pipe Specialists and then joined the Union Laborers Local 140 and worked for Timme Construction, in the water and septic business, retiring in 2003.
Darrel married the love of his life, Jennifer Thompson on Dec. 27, 2000 in Las Vegas. They lived in Cazenovia for many years before recently moving to Prairie du Sac. Darrel and Jenny enjoyed golfing together, many trips back to Vegas and more recently to Aruba. Darrel loved spending time with his two children, Patrick and Dan. He had a special place in his heart for his granddaughter, Kinley. Darrel had a love of classic cars and enjoyed going on classic car runs with his friends from Swaps. He was passionate about music, specifically the Blues, and had an enormous collection of albums, CDs, cassettes and 8 tracks. He also enjoyed swimming and looked forward to spending time doing laps at Swim Reedsburg. Darrel enjoyed his membership with the Cazenovia Turkey Busters and the good deeds they did for the community. He was kind and compassionate and will be forever remembered for his loving smile.
He is survived by his wife, Jenny; his two sons, Dan Meacham and Patrick (Angela) Meacham and their daughter, Kinley; his siblings, Dennis (Dianne) Meacham, Dee Koontz, and Denise “Kiddo” (Marty) Moravec; his brother and sisters in-laws, Curt (Janine) Thompson, Greg Thompson, Tom (Nanette) Thompson, Jay (Tracy) Thompson, Sue Thompson, and Amanda (Troy) Anderson. Darrel is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of his life will be held July 28 at On the Rox, 8901 County Hwy Y, Sauk City, WI 53583 from noon until 3pm.
Darrel’s family would like to express their appreciation for the Agrace Hospice Team, specifically his nurse Kevin and social worker Katie, the Sauk Prairie Hospital and Clinic Staff for their excellent care, Darrel’s primary care physician, Dr. Mary Campbell, and his Urologist Dr. Grunewald. A special thanks to his brother-in-law Jay for his companionship.
Memorials may be made in Darrel's name to the Agrace Foundation 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711