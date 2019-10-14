Prairie Du Chien/New Glarus, WI/ Darold Moyer, age 63 died unexpectedly on Friday, October 11, 2019 at his home.

He was born on June 23, 1956 in Dodgeville, WI the son of Glen and Doris (Broten) Moyer. Darold was united in marriage on September 20, 1974 to Margarette Derr. He worked for many years for Wingra Stone as a heavy equipment mechanic until retirement. Darold loved fishing and occasional trips to the casino.

Recently he was able to reconnect with his son Daniel and his family.

Darold is survived by his son Daniel, grandchildren, siblings Darlene (Arkie) Diehm, Rose (Bruce) Erickson, Richard Moyer, and Roger Moyer, friend Karen Johnson, aunts, nieces, nephews, and canine companion Pearl. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Margarette in 2006, and daughter Lana in 2018.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, WI with Pastor Glenn Andes officiating.

A visitation will precede the funeral service from 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home in New Glarus.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

