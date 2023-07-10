Darlene Schmidt

Arlington - Darlene V. Schmidt, age 88, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was born on Feb. 15, 1935, in Leeds, Wis., the daughter of Clifford and Frieda (Krier) Getchel.
On June 2, 1956, Darlene married Bob Schmidt at St. Peter’s in Arlington. Together they operated the Schmidt Liquor Store in Portage. Darlene was also employed with the Poynette School District until retiring in 2000.
She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, and had a variety of interests including playing cards, gardening and joining friends for the "lunch bunch,” but enjoyed most the time she spent with her family.
Survivors include her children, Laurie (Michael) Weber, Mary (Larry) Saager and John (Jacki) Schmidt; seven grandchildren, Sara (Zach) Stoflet, Ryan Weber, Alex Saager, Kelsey (Kenny Webb) Saager, Maggie (Andrew) Franklin, Olivia (Adam Schoenle) Schmidt and Carter Schmidt; her sister-in-law, Jordyce Getchel; and other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; parents; and her brothers, Donald, and Glenn Getchel.
A funeral service will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 303 Park St., Arlington, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, with the Rev. David Juhl presiding. Burial will be held at Arlington Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of At Home Again-Rio Assisted Living and Memory Care and especially to Jessica Zabler for all her compassionate care and also to Sallie Spees for her caring visits.