Darlene Schmidt

Arlington - Darlene V. Schmidt, age 88, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was born on Feb. 15, 1935, in Leeds, Wis., the daughter of Clifford and Frieda (Krier) Getchel.

On June 2, 1956, Darlene married Bob Schmidt at St. Peter’s in Arlington. Together they operated the Schmidt Liquor Store in Portage. Darlene was also employed with the Poynette School District until retiring in 2000.