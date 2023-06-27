Darlene May Felton, 87, of Richland Center died on Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Oakfield, WI. She was born on October 24, 1935, in Richland County, the daughter of Genevieve Wentz. On May 6, 1967, Darlene was united in marriage to Cletus Felton, Jr. Darlene worked for many years at JC Penney’s. She was the pillar of the family and was devoted to her husband Cletus and her children Gail, Mark, Jolene and Eric. Darlene enjoyed knitting and would give all her projects to her loved ones. She enjoyed all things Frank Lloyd Wright and playing crochet. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her cats.
Darlene is survived by
two daughters: Gail (Stacey) Gander of Richland Center,
Jolene (Todd) Sbraggia of Oakfield;
son: Mark (Monica) Felton of Muscoda;
6 grandchildren;
6 great-grandchildren;
Special cousin: Darlo (Barb) Wentz of Richland Center;
Uncle: Junior Wentz of Prairie du Chien;
many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends
Darlene was preceded in death by her mother, husband Cletus Jr., son Eric Felton, uncle Guy Wentz.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Pratt Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in the Richland Center Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
