Darlene May Felton, 87, of Richland Center died on Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Oakfield, WI. She was born on October 24, 1935, in Richland County, the daughter of Genevieve Wentz. On May 6, 1967, Darlene was united in marriage to Cletus Felton, Jr. Darlene worked for many years at JC Penney’s. She was the pillar of the family and was devoted to her husband Cletus and her children Gail, Mark, Jolene and Eric. Darlene enjoyed knitting and would give all her projects to her loved ones. She enjoyed all things Frank Lloyd Wright and playing crochet. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her cats.

