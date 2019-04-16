LAKE MILLS-Darlene Marie Landen, age 70, of Lake Mills, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, peacefully at home.

She was born on Jan. 26, 1949, in Madison, the daughter of Samuel and Patricia (Dunn) Kubly. Darlene graduated from Sun Prairie High School. She married Dennis Landen on March 17, 1983, in Madison.

Darlene worked as a homemaker. She was a member of the VFW Post no. 7591 Axillary.

Darlene enjoyed smoking, drinking Pepsi, and watching Everyone Loves Raymond. She loved to cook and bake.

Darlene is survived by her husband; sons, Dale (Cody) Landen and Jesse Landen; and her siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers and one sister.

A Memorial Service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12 Noon until the time of the service on Monday.

Memorials may be made to VFW Post no. 7591 Auxiliary.

