MADISON - Darlene M. Schmelzer, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. She was born on May 20, 1932, in Willow Springs, Wis., the daughter of Harvey Harris and Margaret (Anderson) Fine.
Darlene was just 13 years old when she met her one true love, Robert James Schmelzer. They were united in marriage on Dec. 5, 1949, and were married for over 62 years before Robert’s passing. Together they raised five children.
The most important thing in Darlene’s life was her love for her family. She enjoyed making quilts and sewing; she could see a dress at a store, come home, and without any pattern make one just like it. Darlene enjoyed singing and playing her organ. She never had any formal music lessons, she played music by ear. Darlene was also a great baker. Everyone in the family loved her wonderful homemade bread and cinnamon rolls, the smell was amazing. Later in life, she enjoyed the car rides her son, Gary, would take her on. She loved the warmth of the sun as they cruised down back country roads. Special thanks goe out to Gary for his love and devotion. Our mother was able to obtain her wish of remaining at home until the Lord called her.
Darlene is survived by her children, Norman (Diane) Schmelzer, Christine (Richard) Bavery, Gary Schmelzer, Tena (Dan) Borgrud and Keea (Dan) Sainsbury; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Margaret; and husband, Robert Schmelzer.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023, with the Rev. Jeff Vanden Heuvel presiding. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
Memorials may be made to the family and mailed to: c/o Gunderson Funeral Home, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI 53716.