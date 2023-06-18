Darlene M. Schmelzer

MADISON - Darlene M. Schmelzer, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. She was born on May 20, 1932, in Willow Springs, Wis., the daughter of Harvey Harris and Margaret (Anderson) Fine.

Darlene was just 13 years old when she met her one true love, Robert James Schmelzer. They were united in marriage on Dec. 5, 1949, and were married for over 62 years before Robert’s passing. Together they raised five children.