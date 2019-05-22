Darlene A. Zitzner, 79, of Viroqua, died Thursday, May 16, 2019 passed away peacefully Thursday evening, May 16, 2019.

She was born August 31, 1939, in La Crosse, WI, the second child of Joe and Orena (Jungen) Mikshowsky. She grew up just outside St. Joseph Ridge on a dairy farm. Darlene was baptized Catholic and attended Catholic school. She completed lifeguard training and taught lessons at a La Crosse swim pool. In January, 1960 she met Frederick Zitzner while at the Avalon dance hall. They married later that year on October 22, 1960 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in La Crosse.

She accompanied her husband to Tacoma, Washington during the Berlin Crisis, it was there she gave birth to her first child, William. After returning to rural Holmen, Wisconsin, she completed beauty school and worked briefly at a shop in Holmen. In 1972 they moved to the family farm in Liberty Pole with six children in tow.

After retirement from farming in 1989, Darlene worked for McDonalds in Viroqua and Quick Stop in Westby.

Darlene had a wonderful sense of humor and can-do-attitude. She worked hard alongside her husband, milking cows, raising tobacco, and keeping house for her busy family. She was a wonderful cook and was known for making pies and sugar cookies. Darlene enjoyed planning family/friends gatherings where plenty of food and conversation was shared. She loved to visit with her grandchildren who brought immense joy and laughter to her life. She loved to attend their many sporting or musical events. The highlight of the year was attending the Vernon County Fair to see her grandchildren’s many projects, watching the harness races and eating mini-donuts.

She will be sadly missed by her husband of 59 years, Frederick. Her six children, Bill (Lyn) Zitzner, Joe(Ruth)Zitzner, Lisa(Randy)Staggemeyer, Ann Marie(Dave)Christianson, Sarah(Matt)Vetsch, Susie(Elliot)Wickstrom. Grandchildren, Tony(Roxy)Zitzner, Kym (fiancé-Hunter)Zitzner, Matthew Zitzner, Austin, Lexi, Alana Christianson, Dylan and Wesley Schultz, Ava and Alivia Wickstrom. Step-grandchildren, Logan and Levi(Arianna)Sheldon. Great-Grandchildren, Elora, Betty, and Rosalie Zitzner. Brother, Doug Mikshowsky, sisters Diane Strupp, Jane(Russ)O’Neil, sister-in-laws, Doris Mikshowsky and Shirley(Mike)Riley

Preceded in death by her parents, brother Dale Mikshowsky and In-laws Jim Strupp and Cathy Mikshowsky.

Family and friends are invited to visit at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker Ave, Viroqua, on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Additional visitation will take place Monday, May 20, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 400 Congress Ave, Viroqua. Fr. Janusz Kowalski will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.

The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua is serving Darlene’s family. (608) 637-2100.

