Darlene A. DeChant/June 21, 1955 - April 24, 2019

A full obituary will appear soon.



Visitation will be from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM (noon) on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 204 Deerfield Rd. Marshall, WI 53559 with a service to begin at 12:00 PM. Darlene will be brought to her final place of rest at Town of Medina Cemetery.



Cress Funeral Service

1310 Emerald Terrace

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

608-837-9054