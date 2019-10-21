Darlene A. Blankenheim, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Belmont Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on December 14, 1926, in Madison, WI, the daughter of Rudolf Faust and Margaret (Birrenkott) Faust. A lifelong Madison resident, she graduated from Madison East High School. Darlene married Edward Blankenheim on July 16, 1946, at St. Bernard Catholic Church.

She enjoyed traveling and camping with her family. Darlene was a charter member of St. Dennis Catholic Church and a member of TOPS.

Darlene is survived by her daughter, Debra (Greg Gersbach) Blankenheim; a brother, Ken (Caryl) Faust; three grandsons, Jeffrey (Mercedes Lopez) Mjaanes, Christopher (Kelly) Mjaanes, and Bryan (Heather) Mjaanes; granddaughter, Megan (Jeremiah) Blankenheim-Villarreal; and 10 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Blankenheim; daughter, Cheryl Mjaanes; son-in-law, Bruce Mjaanes; brother, Don Faust; and sister, Dolores Gerry.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, with Fr. Randy Timmerman presiding. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held at the church from 9:15 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or St. Dennis Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Darlene's family would like to thank the staff at Belmont Nursing Home for the kind and compassionate care they gave her.