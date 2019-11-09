Daren "Norm" Leonard Moran

Daren Leonard Moran, fondly known by many as "Norm", age 52, passed away unexpectedly at his home November 5, 2019.

He was born on October 30, 1967 in Madison to parents, Donald and Dorothy (Quamme) Moran. Daren was a 1986 graduate of DeForest High School, where he was on the football and wrestling teams. Daren was a Line Technician, working for Charter Communications for over twenty years. Most recently, he worked at Pick ‘n Save, primarily in the Deli and Produce Departments. Daren loved fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed playing softball for Tamarack's, where he tended bar. He was a past member of the Yahara Fisherman's Club, as well as, Ducks Unlimited.

Daren is survived by his son, Garrett Moran; sister, Debbie (Bob) Bishop; brother, Donn (Peggy) Moran; nieces and nephews, Melissa, Matt, Megan, Rory, Heidi, and Tyler; step-mom, Eleanor (Krisher) Moran; one step-sister; five step-brothers; many other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy in 1999 and his father, Don in 2017.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 220 S. Main St., DeForest, WI, with Pastor Charles Peterson officiating. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will follow at Norway Grove Cemetery, DeForest.

