Daniel Roy Weber

Daniel R. Weber, age 55, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI, surrounded by his loving family. 

A Memorial Service for Dan will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023 at the Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton with Rev. Matt Gehrke presiding. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. Following the service, a Celebration of Life reception will be held at “The Keg” in the Wisconsin Dells, beginning around 7:00 p.m. Dan will be laid to rest at Big Spring Cemetery at a later date. 