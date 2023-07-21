Daniel Rodwell

Daniel Rodwell, age 85 of Baraboo, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Oak Park Place in Baraboo, Wisconsin surrounded by his family.

A Memorial Service for Daniel will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at Oak Park Place in the “Big Top Room” with Deacon Tom Hale presiding. Visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be at Lake Delton Village Cemetery following the service.

