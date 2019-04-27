Daniel R. Gilmartin, age 43, was unexpectedly taken into Our Savior's Arms in a house fire on Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was born in West Allis on October 21, 1975. He used his angelic voice to sing karaoke and loved Irish songs. Daniel enjoyed playing video games, watching the Brewers and Packers, and losing in Yahtzee to his mom in particular was the most fun. He loved spending time with his family, brother Sean, and his many friends and pets. Daniel's contagious smile and heart of gold was an inspiration to all. He will sorely be missed. DIA A Bheith Leat. Daniel is survived by his mother and stepfather, Gloria and Steve Benzine; his father, Joseph Gilmartin; older brother, Sean (Kim) Gilmartin; younger half-brother, Joseph (Danielle) Gilmartin; two half-sisters, Jennifer (Travis) Walsh and Jessica (Donald) Smith; four step sisters, Caroline Nagle, Christine Gardner, Tiffany (Robert) Mitchell and Melissa (David) Jacobson; Great Uncle Denis (Pat) Higgs; plus many loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Wally and Dorothy Rofkahr; step father, Brian Weiss; paternal grandparents, Edward and Henrietta Gilmartin; and uncles, Eddy and Richard Gilmartin. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Cress Funeral Home in Stoughton. The family suggests that memorials be made to the Dane County Humane Society, 5132 Voges Road, Madison, WI, 53718. Please share your memories of Daniel by posting Tributes.

Cress Funeral Service