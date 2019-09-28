MADISON - Daniel Peter Huegel, age 67, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, while in hospice care. He was born on Sept. 10, 1952, in Waukesha, Wis., the son of Owen and Janette (Lund) Huegel. He graduated from Hartland Arrowhead High School in 1970, and continued his education at Carroll College in Waukesha, where he graduated suma cum laude in 1974. He then went to Pennsylvania State College University for graduate work, achieving a doctorate degree in Geography.

After a brief time as a geography professor at Northern Illinois University, he moved to Madison to take a job as a researcher and analyst with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. He continued in that job as a researcher and analyst with the Wisconsin Department of Parks and Recreation around Madison, while also studying the stock market, weather science, the Great Plains and classical music. He also loved picking a direction on the compass, getting in his car, and seeing where that would take him.

Daniel is survived by his sister, Betsy Huegel. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.