Daniel "Peach" C. Lynch, 62, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Monday, October 7, 2019 at UW-Hospital, Madison, of natural causes, with his family by his side

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service Friday. Memorials may be made to the Dan "Peach" Lynch Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

"Peach" was born on June 5, 1957 in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Eldon and Glendoris (Pluemer) Lynch. He was united in marriage to Teri Edwards on May 17, 1978 in Lancaster, Wisconsin. He graduated from Platteville High School. He drove milk truck for Bable Trucking, South Wayne, and drove truck for Lonsberg Trucking and Materials, Platteville. "Peach" then went to work for the city of Platteville, Street Department where he worked for 30 years. After retiring he drove truck for Truckco LLC out of Belmont, Wisconsin. He is a retired volunteer fireman for the city of Platteville.

"Peach" enjoyed hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed following his two grandsons, Kai and Kaleb with their activities and spending time with them in the woods and on the water.

"Peach" is survived by his wife, Teri; daughter, Jodi (Matt) Runde; grandsons, Kai and Kaleb Runde; three brothers, Mike "Friday" (Tina) Lynch, Wayne "Birdie" Lynch, and Paul "Buck" (Sue) Lynch; mother-in-law, Janet Edwards; sisters-in-law, Vicki (Ron) Kaplanek, Tammie Edwards, Diana Bote, Lori (Derek) Powell, Jennifer (Tim) Ritchie; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Krystal on November 14, 1998; his parents; brother, Jerry; sister, Joan Kieler; and great-niece, Faith Lynch.