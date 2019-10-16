MOUNT HOREB-Daniel Leo Brunner, age 76 of Mount Horeb, a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, after an eight-year battle with cancer.

He was born November 20, 1942, to Fred and Myla Brunner.

Dan served in the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1969. He married Deb Loeffelholz on July 16, 1977 at St. Mary's in Belleville, Wis. A welder by trade, Dan owned Brunner Welding from 2000 until his retirement. He spent most of his career supporting the local farmers with his services.

Dan loved his family and the time spent with them, especially giving golf cart rides to his two grandsons. He enjoyed his vendor booth at flea markets and had many friends that would come back year after year to visit him. He loved going to auctions, especially at Hawley's Auctions where he had a permanent auction number of 101 and was known for his special "Mr B 101" auction cap. He always had a smile on his face and was loved by all who knew him.

Dan is survived by his loving wife, Deb; son, Dusty of Grantsburg, Wis.; daughter, Danielle (Stuart) Wakeman of Black Earth; grandsons, Hunter and Heath; brothers, Tom (Rosemary) of Verona and Dean (Doreen) of Mount Horeb; sister-in-law, JoAnn; special in-laws, Pam and Clint Zettle; and amazing neighbors, Diana and John Sullivan. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Bob and Bill; and sister-in-law, Dorothy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARY'S OF PINE BLUFF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3673 County Road P, Cross Plains, at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, with Father Tom Coyle presiding.

Burial will be held at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth Street, Mount Horeb, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

A special thanks to Dr. Lang and his assistant nurse, Abbey, and Agrace HospiceCare's nurse, Mark. Thank you, also, to Diana Sullivan, for all your support.

Memorials may be made to Dan's family to be designated at a later date.

