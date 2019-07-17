New Glarus, WI/Daniel L. Schaper, age 64, of New Glarus died on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

He was born on August 30, 1954 in Marshalltown, IA the son of Donald and Myrna (Matthews) Schaper. Dan graduated from Boscobel High School in 1972 and continued his education at MATC in Madison.

On June 30, 1973 he was united in marriage to Christie Hall at St. John's Lutheran Church in Boscobel.

Dan worked as a finish carpenter for many years. He was a member of the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church.

Dan enjoyed fishing and camping especially with his grandkids. He also loved to tend his gardens, a hobby that he learned from his father.

Dan was also a dedicated mushroom hunter, always setting aside the first two weeks of May to hunt for Morels. He was dedicated to his family always there to support, provide, and assist however he could.

Daniel is survived by his wife Christie, mother Myrna Kirkpatrick, daughters Michelle (Shanon) Disch and Mariah (Justin) Janisch, and four grandsons Taylor, Trenten, Aiden, and Carson. He is further survived by his siblings Christine (Richard) Horne, James (Jane) Schaper, Rebecca Nichols, Donald Schaper, and John (Leslie) Schaper, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 506 Twelfth Ave., New Glarus, WI with the Rev. Gene Talley officiating.

A gathering of relatives and friends will precede the memorial service from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in New Glarus.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

Online memorial with guestbook at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

