Daniel Joseph Miller

Daniel Miller, age 53, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lyndon Station, WI with Father Cryton Outschoorn celebrating. Burial will be at Rose Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Conway Picha Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. with a processional to the Church for Mass.