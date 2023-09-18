Daniel Joseph Miller

Daniel Miller, age 53, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2023.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lyndon Station, WI with Father Cryton Outschoorn celebrating. Burial will be at Rose Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Conway Picha Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. with a processional to the Church for Mass.
Daniel was born August 27, 1970 in Mauston, Wisconsin, the son of the late Bernard “Bud” and Frances (Treml) Miller. He attended school at St. Patrick’s in Mauston for 8 years and graduated from Mauston High School in 1988. Danny was an outstanding wrestler throughout his high school years and was a state champion in 1987. He was inducted into the Mauston High School Wrestling Hall of Fame. Danny was a past Blackhawk 4-H member and a Mauston FFA member. He was also a Lyndon Station firefighter and First Responder.
Danny is survived by his mother, Frances; eight siblings, Ken (Rochelle) Miller of Bayfield, Carl Miller, Dave (Peggy) Miller, Joan (Mick) Holig-McCormick all of Mauston, Anita (Ron) Dresen of TN, Mark (Andrea) Miller, Tom (Ashley) Miller, Ann (John) Hersil all of Mauston. Danny is further survived by his son, Ty and granddaughter, Ava Miller; daughter, Shelby of Mauston, Evan Anderson of Menomonee and Makia Fredrick of Mauston. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. His faithful companion was his dog, Roscoe. Danny was blessed to have many dear friends and knew the true meaning of “angels on earth”. He is preceded in death by his father, brother-in-law, Robert Holig and best friend, Andrew Ziemek.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.