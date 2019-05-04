Daniel Hein

Daniel C. "Dan" Hein age 62 died on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at his home. He was born on August 2, 1956 in Columbus to Robert and Ardis (Kegler) Hein. Dan was married to Sharon Schmitt on August 11, 1979 at St. Mary's Church in Marshall and the couple had two daughters. Dan enjoyed the outdoors, country living and the farming lifestyle. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife Sharon of Waterloo; daughters Amy (Shawn) Campbell of Cottage Grove and Tori (Tim) Coulson of Marshall; grandchildren Braydon, Ashlyn, Oliver and Leo; three sisters Janice Grunewald of Madison, Joy (David) Fossum of Black River Falls and Julie (Ed) Tredinnick of Onalaska; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother, Steven. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M., on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Waterloo. Rev. Jim Adomeit will officiate. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Waterloo. Memorials may be made to the National Wildlife Federation in Dan's memory. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com