Daniel "Danny" K. Meixelsperger, age 55, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and closest friends on Nov. 19, 2019 at University Hospital in Madison after a valiant yearlong battle with melanoma.

Danny was born at Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital Jan. 17, 1964 to Harold and Eileen (Hetzel) Meixelsperger.

Danny loved to ride his bicycle around Mazomanie and could often be found listening to Delilah on Magic 98. His family and friends meant the world to him; his smile, mannerisms and his "oh boy" attitude will never be forgotten.

He is survived by his mother, Eileen Van Acker; siblings, Sharron Vosen (Jeffrey Dalby), Sheryl (Danny) Schaller, Sue (Alan) Dresen, Steve (Pattie) Meixelsperger, David (Laurie) Meixelsperger, Dale (Monika) Meixelsperger, Diane (Kevin) Fisher, Donnie Meixelsperger; many nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Harold Meixelsperger and his stepfather, Fred Van Acker & 2 nephews.

A private family service will be held on Nov. 25, 2019. Burial will be held in the St. Luke's

Cemetery, Plain.

Danny's family wishes to thank the many healthcare professionals at UW Hospital in Madison for their loving care, the staff at Create-Ability and especially, Jonathan and John.

