Daniel “Dan” Barnabas Lehman

Daniel “Dan” Barnabas Lehman, 88, of Fort Atkinson, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease on July 18, 2023.

Dan was born in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, May 12, 1935, the son of the late Andrew and Gabriela (nee Ruecker) Lehman. He grew up on Main Street in Jefferson, Wisconsin which he affectionately referred to as a young boy’s paradise, complete with a lumber yard, city yard, coal piles, and feed mill in his backyard. Dan took full advantage of exploring these areas with his siblings and loved to recall how much fun (and occasional mischief) they had. It was also home to the family business, Lehman’s Dairy, which made the best ice cream he ever ate. In addition to the dairy, he worked at Diekow, the Outdoor Theatre, and Shorecrest. He was a proud 1953 graduate of Campion Jesuit High School in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.