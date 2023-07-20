Daniel “Dan” Barnabas Lehman, 88, of Fort Atkinson, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease on July 18, 2023.
Dan was born in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, May 12, 1935, the son of the late Andrew and Gabriela (nee Ruecker) Lehman. He grew up on Main Street in Jefferson, Wisconsin which he affectionately referred to as a young boy’s paradise, complete with a lumber yard, city yard, coal piles, and feed mill in his backyard. Dan took full advantage of exploring these areas with his siblings and loved to recall how much fun (and occasional mischief) they had. It was also home to the family business, Lehman’s Dairy, which made the best ice cream he ever ate. In addition to the dairy, he worked at Diekow, the Outdoor Theatre, and Shorecrest. He was a proud 1953 graduate of Campion Jesuit High School in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.
Following graduation, Dan briefly attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison before enlisting in the United States Army in 1954. He was stationed at Fort Hancock, New Jersey where he served in the Battery B 526 Anti-Aircraft Artillery (NIKE) Missile Battalion. He thoroughly enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow soldiers and cherished his weekend trips to New York City to attend Broadway shows. His only regret was giving up Brooklyn Dodgers tickets to attend a show and missed seeing a no hitter at Ebbets Field on his 21st birthday. Dan was honorably discharged in 1956 and has been a 39-year continuous member of the American Legion Paul Frank Florine Post 166. In recognition of his service, he was presented with a Quilt of Honor by the Piecemakers Quilt Guild on July 4, 2017.
On December 26, 1959, Dan was united in marriage to Donna Mae (nee Howard) at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Watertown, Wisconsin and they were blessed with five children. They lived in Whitewater until 1961 when Dan graduated from the Wisconsin State College-Whitewater, with a Bachelor of Education, Elementary Education degree. They then moved to Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin where he embraced his love for teaching and was employed by the School District of Fort Atkinson for 36 years, teaching at Hebron, Barrie, Emery, and Purdy schools. He is fondly remembered by his students as “Mr. Twinkie” and “Mr. Lemon”, representing the humor he employed while teaching. He marveled at the brilliance of some students but was most proud of seeing progress in those who had struggled. After retirement, Dan was a staple at the OFARTS (Old Fort Atkinson Retired Teachers and Staff) weekly breakfasts, in addition to volunteering for the Fort Schools.
Dan was a voracious reader and a frequent patron of the Dwight Foster Public Library. At home, he was rarely without a book in hand, reading all genres. His fascination for history, however, transcended into a passion for genealogy. He became a dedicated family historian and devoted many years to curating ancestral documents.
An avid sports enthusiast, his hope sprang eternal as a loyal, lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and he was elated to have witnessed their 2016 World Series victory. He also attended and cheered on all the Wisconsin sports teams. In his younger years, he was a regular participant in volleyball and softball leagues. After his playing days ended, he managed the American Legion Baseball Concession Stand at Jones Park for many years.
Dan always relished a good time. This was on full display every Friday night when, with rare exception, he could be found at the American Legion playing darts and sharing laughs with his dear friends. He never took himself too seriously, evidenced by the numerous inventive and hilarious costumes he wore over the years which will remain unforgettable memories to those lucky enough to have been a witness.
Throughout Dan’s life, he was always generous with his time, the sharing of his many talents, and his humanitarian involvement. He will be remembered as a valued volunteer at the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry and as an ardent American Red Cross blood donor.
Together with his wife of 63 years, he will be lovingly celebrated and deeply missed by his two daughters, DeAnn (John) Ceelen of Mequon, WI and Debra Lehman of Fort Atkinson; and two sons, David (Linda) Lehman of Chicago, IL and Doug (Dawn) Lehman of Fort Atkinson; along with his granddaughter and grandsons, Natalie and Matthew Ceelen and Brian and Blake Lehman.
Dan is further survived by his sister, Mary Lehman (Bill Durst) of Florence, OR; and sisters-in-law Judy Lehman and Geri Staude, both of Watertown, WI; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Preceding him in death was his eldest daughter Denise Lehman, brother Jim and sister-in-law Sharon Lehman, brother Tom Lehman, sister Susan and brother-in-law Gene Hamner, and brother-in-law Wayne Staude.
Visitation will be held on July 26, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1660 Endl Boulevard, Fort Atkinson, WI from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the church service. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Monsignor Donn Heiar officiating. Burial with military honors will immediately follow at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. After the burial, a luncheon in celebration of Dan’s life will be held at the American Legion Post 166, 201 S Water Street E in Fort Atkinson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dwight Foster Public Library, Fort Atkinson Food Pantry, Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter, SSM Health at Home-Hospice, or St. Joseph Catholic Church.
The family would like to thank the Meals on Wheels volunteers and his dedicated medical team over the years, consisting of F. Bradford Meyers MD, Sandra McCabe MD, Christopher Manakas MD, Charles Acher MD, April Garcia APNP, Heather Clark PA-C, and Carly Kurth APNP.
The family would also like to give special thanks to the staff from SSM Hospice and BrightStar for their exceptional care of Dan during his final days, especially Melissa RN, Teena RN, Blanca CNA (SSM Health at Home-Hospice) and Caregiver Kaylin (BrightStar).
DeAnn, David, and Doug would also like to express our heartfelt love and appreciation to our mother, Donna, and sister, Deb, who tirelessly cared for our Dad and attended to his every need on a daily basis over the last five years so he was able to live in the comfort of his home as he battled the ravages of progressive Alzheimer’s Disease.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.