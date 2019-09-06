Daniel Curtis "Slim" Cisewski, age 54, of Brooklyn, WI, died on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison surrounded by his loving family.

Dan was born on April 1, 1965 in Menomonie, WI, the son of Leonard and Shirley (Peterman) Cisewski. Dan graduated from Monticello High School in 1984 and was employed at Monroe Cheese Corp in Monticello and Duluth Trading Company for several years. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, boating on the Mississippi, and gardening. He took pleasure in anything aviation from flying model airplanes and drones to visiting museums. Dan loved spending time with family, but most of all, he loved making people laugh.

He is survived by his twin sister, Sally (Bruce) Yaun; brothers, Bill (Annette), Tom (Kris), and Joe Cisewski; girlfriend, Joanne Michaels and her family; nephews and nieces, Joe (Crystal) and David Cisewski, Jessica (Orion), Melissa, and Andy Yaun, Sarah (Jordan) Stern; and many great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother; and a nephew.

Memorial services will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., at the Voegeli-Newcomer Funeral Home, 360 S. Garfield St., Monticello, with Rev. Lance Smith officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net