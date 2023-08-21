Daniel Bore, age 60, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023.
There are no services planned at this time.
Daniel was born November 17, 1962 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Daniel and Dorothy (Cover) Bore. Danny was man of many words. His favorite saying “I do one thing, I do it very well and then I move on. This was his motto he lived in life whether it be his love of fishing, his passion for golf, his devotion to the Cubs and Blackhawks and his patience for binge-watching TV shows with his sisters.
He was a Jokester through and through and the life of the party. He enjoyed the simple things in life, country music, Sunday breakfasts at IHOP with his brother-in-law and being surrounded by his family (Kassidy being his “favorite” as he repeatedly mentioned). Danny was always willing to lend a hand whether it was advice or financially. Danny got the most joy and happiness from his companion and buddy, Yukon. His devotion to Yukon was unparalleled and spoiled him whole-heartedly. He fought a valiant fight these past four years and defeated the odds many times over. We will miss our weekly rummy games and watching our favorite TV programs. You were deeply loved and will be missed tremendously.
Daniel is survived by his sisters, Sharon Wojtasik and Judy (Eugene) Dudzinski as well as his nieces, Tiffany Wojtasik, Kassidy Jones and many wonderful cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Joseph.
