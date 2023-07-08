Daniel Allan Pierstorff

DEFOREST - Daniel "Dan" Pierstorff, age 55, of DeForest, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at UW Hospital due to liver disease and a stroke. He was born on Oct. 12, 1967, in Madison, Wis., the son of Robert and Lois (Tiedeman) Pierstorff.

In Dan's youth he and his brother, Paul, would play with toy trucks and farm equipment for hours pretending to farm outside in the dirt or inside on the living room rug. In his teen years Dan joined FFA and loved raising his beef cattle on the family farm and dreamed of maybe becoming a farmer.