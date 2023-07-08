Daniel Allan Pierstorff

DEFOREST - Daniel "Dan" Pierstorff, age 55, of DeForest, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at UW Hospital due to liver disease and a stroke. He was born on Oct. 12, 1967, in Madison, Wis., the son of Robert and Lois (Tiedeman) Pierstorff.
In Dan's youth he and his brother, Paul, would play with toy trucks and farm equipment for hours pretending to farm outside in the dirt or inside on the living room rug. In his teen years Dan joined FFA and loved raising his beef cattle on the family farm and dreamed of maybe becoming a farmer.
Dan graduated from Middleton High school in 1986 and enjoyed working as a truck driver for various companies over the years delivering meats and produce or farm supplies from the CO-OP. In later years Dan obtained his bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice.
Dan was a Sci-Fi movie buff, especially Star Wars and Pirates of the Caribbean. He loved studying and collecting Western memorabilia and books and historic memorabilia from the Civil War, World War I and World War ll.
Dan loved visiting for hours on the phone each month with his uncle Gary, sharing current events and history trivia. In the past year Dan looked forward to spending Fridays visiting mom at the Four Winds nursing home in Verona. He was always concerned over her care and keeping up with her doctor’s appointments.
Dan was a friendly guy who seldom ever met a stranger. He would engage anyone at any place with in-depth conversation. He inherited the 'gift to gab' from a father you couldn't get away from and a mother who always had something to talk about.
Dan is survived by his three sons, Bradley, Allan "A.J." and Robert; his mother, Lois; brother, Paul; sister, Julie Scoville; uncle, Gary Pierstorff; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Allan Pierstorff; and sister, Diana Kay Pierstorff.
A celebration of life will be held at Tamarack trails clubhouse, 110 S. Westfield Road, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023.