Danford "Dan" L. Schuelke

Danford "Dan" Lee Schuelke was born on July 27, 1945 in Clintonville, WI.

He grew up on the family farm in Tigerton with his parents Walter and Dorothy and his older brother Gary. Dan graduated from Tigerton High School and then served with the marines for two years during the Vietnam War. Dan married Glennis Holm on January 25, 1969 and enjoyed fifty years of marriage.

Dan and Glennis were members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Appleton. Dan was a machinist at Miller Electric for almost 40 years before retiring to golf, fish, and hunt. He also enjoyed playing cards, making people laugh, and building houses for Habitat for Humanity.

Dan and Glennis have two children, Kristin and Ryan, and also welcomed into their family daughter-in-law, Mickey, and son-in-law, Chad. Dan was a great dad, and an even better grandpa to Josh, Jaeden, Rachel, and Evan. Dan spent a lot of time with his kids and grandkids, playing catch, cheering at their games, and going on family vacations. Dan left us peacefully on August 29, 2019.

There will be a Memorial Service on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 900 N. Mason St, in Appleton. Visitation will start at 10:30 am and a funeral will be held at 12:00 pm (noon). All are welcome to stay for lunch and time to share stories about Dan at the church.

