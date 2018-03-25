Obituaries

Dale W. Beich

Dale did not go “gentle into that good night” but fought death every step of the way. He eventually lost his struggle on March 24.  

He will join Duane, Darin, Derryll, Butch and Mink in a better place.

Dale was 77.

Dale will be missed by his wife, Mary Ellen (Packard); daughter Shawnee (Bryan) Sullivan; son, Ellery (Penny); brother, Dennis (Sheri); brothers-in-law, John (Kathleen) Packard and Raymond (Sandy) Packard; grandchildren, Jaela, Kinnley, Ellery Jr. “L J”, Rory and Griffin, and many other relatives and friends.

His family would like  to thank the Department of Veterans Affairs and its member services in Madison and Baraboo and SSM Health at Home (Hospice) for the exceptional care he received from their compassionate staffs.

Dale requested that any memorials be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or shop.stjude.org.

Friends and family will gather at the Ferry Crossing in Merrimac to reminisce on Sunday, April 8, from noon to 4 pm.

