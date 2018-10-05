Dale T. Volkening

VERONA – Dale Thomas Volkening, 68, passed away on Tuesday, October 2, 2018. He was born on January 1, 1950 in Elgin, IL to parents, Willis and Marion (Thiemann) Volkening.

Dale graduated from the University of Michigan School of Architecture in 1973 and practiced in Madison until retiring in 2016. He married his college sweetheart, Shirley Wardell in 1973. Together they raised three children. Dale was a Boy Scout Leader in both Fitchburg and Verona. He loved spending time with family, especially his four granddaughters. Dale loved to read. He also enjoyed camping and woodworking.

Dale is survived by his wife, Shirley Volkening; children, Aaron (Raechal), Lisa Katherine, Jeremy (Lisa Danielle); grandchildren, Megan, Hannah, Cora, and Ellen.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Craig.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Rev. Kurt Billings and Rev. Peter Narum for their care and support during this difficult time. Memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church in Verona.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 6, 2018 at ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH, 427 S. Main Street, Verona, WI 53593. Visitation will take place on Saturday, from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at church. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.