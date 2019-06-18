COTTAGE GROVE / RIO – Dale Sidney Punswick passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, while attending a baseball game with his sons in Beloit.

He was born on April 23, 1944, the son of Sidney and Adeline (Gilbertson) Punswick of Rio. Dale graduated from Columbus High School and attended UW-Platteville. He married Georgia Bass at Eaton Chapel, Beloit College on June 25, 1966. He was a dairy farmer for many years with his dad on the round barn family farm. Later Dale was a welder at Stoughton Trailers and then an associate with Menards of Monona until he completely retired in 2019.



Dale enjoyed restoring antiques and traveling to auctions and sporting events. Most recently, he was planning a fishing trip to Canada. Dale was a jokester and loved to make people laugh. He especially enjoyed spending time with his coffee buddies while engaging them in political banter and jokes. Dale will be remembered for his infectious laughter and the many stories he told.



Dale is survived by his wife, Georgia; three sons, Nathan of Madison, Gregg of Cottage Grove and Troy of Clinton; sister, Shirley of Rio; brother, Phillip (Terry) of Olathe, Kan.; and many other friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Matthew George; and his parents.



A memorial service will be at held HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3702 County Road AB, McFarland, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, with Pastor Andrew Twiton presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday. Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, Second Harvest Food Bank, Cottage Grove Memory Café, Hope Lutheran Church, American Heart Association or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



