Dale Royal Ness

LODI - Dale Royal Ness died after a long sunset sojourn with dementia on July 12, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

Dale was born to Verna (VonWald) Ness and Thomas Ness in Lodi on April 26, 1936, the fifth of 12 siblings.  He was raised in, and a lover of, his hometown of Lodi. Dale’s parents both worked in Lodi; his father Thomas, together with Dale’s Norwegian immigrant grandfather, Lars, at the Nestles Milk Condensory, and his mother, Verna, as a pie maker at the popular Main Street restaurants, Uncle Tom’s Log Cabin and The Downtown Café.  He attended Lodi Schools where he played football in high school, was a member of FFA, and was part of the Sunset Lanes Bowling Team.  While growing up, Dale, or “Hammer,” as he was affectionately called, grew up always working, and he held various jobs from a young age including on the farm of his sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Ray Lochner, and on the farm of Zeke Zeman, and at Lodi’s Sunset Lanes.  Dale attended Lodi Schools and graduated from Lodi High School in 1955.