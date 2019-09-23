Dale R. Johnson rose into Heaven on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at the William S. Middleton Veterans Hospital Hospice Center in Madison with loving family at his side.

Dale, "the travelin' man", came into this world on March 20, 1949 in Dodgeville, Wis., the first of eight children born to Norman and Marilyn Johnson.

Dale attended Mineral Point schools and was proud to have been the senior manager on coach Dick Bennett's 1967 high school basketball team. Shortly after graduation Dale joined the U.S. Air Force and served proudly during the Vietnam conflict. After the war he moved back to Mineral Point and married Brenda Thomas, and the two were blessed with two daughters, Tonya and Tara.

Dale worked for Wisconsin Power and Light, first in Mineral Point and eventually in Madison. He retired after 42 years of dedicated service.

Dale enjoyed two things most in life: family and travelling to visit family. In pursuing those passions, he put on millions of miles behind the windshields of dozens of cars visiting relatives. He ventured to the homes of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and close friends, always ready for conversation and a good home-cooked meal. Through it all, his favorite destination was to the many homes of his daughter, Tara, and her husband, John as the U.S. Navy moved them from coast to coast over the past 18 years.

Dale is survived by his daughter, Tara (John) Skarnikat; parents; siblings, Dallas, Dana, Marshall (Julie) Johnson, Sandra Lewellyn, Shari (Don) Bates, Mary Brown, and Marsha (Scott) Day; and a multitude of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Tonya; and former wife, Brenda.

Graveside services with military honors will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com

Your presence we miss,

Your memories we treasure

Loving you always,

Forgetting you never

