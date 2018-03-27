Obituaries

Dale P. Saunders

Posted: Mar 27, 2018 09:20 AM CDT

Updated: Mar 27, 2018 09:20 AM CDT

STOUGHTON- Dale Perry Saunders, age 59, of Stoughton, passed away on Monday, March 26, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy. 51 N at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, and also at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.

A full obituary will appear in the Thursday, April 5, 2018, edition of the Stoughton Hub.

Online condolences may be made atwww.gundersonfh.com

Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Hwy. 51 N at Jackson St.
(608) 873-4590

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


From Our Partners

Sponsored

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars