Dale P. Saunders

STOUGHTON- Dale Perry Saunders, age 59, of Stoughton, passed away on Monday, March 26, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy. 51 N at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, and also at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.

A full obituary will appear in the Thursday, April 5, 2018, edition of the Stoughton Hub.

Online condolences may be made atwww.gundersonfh.com.



