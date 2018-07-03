Dale L. Dobson, 82, of Platteville, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, July 1, 2018 at Unity Point Finley Hospital, Dubuque, Iowa, after a long and heroic battle with multiple medical complications.

Dale was born August 18, 1935, in Platteville, WI, the oldest son of Doris and Wilma (Beyer) Dobson. He graduated from Platteville High School in 1953 and went on to serve in the US Army from 1954-1956 in Germany working on the Audubon. Upon return, he owned and operated Dale Dobson Milk and Cheese Hauling to the Stitzer Cheese Factory.

Dale went to work for John Deere Tractor Works, Dubuque, IA in 1959. He worked there painting graders and scrapers until his retirement in 1989. He loved to talk about his days at John Deere and all the precious times and life-long friendships which were made over the 30 years. Upon retirement, he went on to work at Dick’s Supermarket in the maintenance department until 2003.

Dale married the love of his life Sharon Ann Dobson on October 27, 1956 at Bethal Lutheran Church in La Crosse, WI. They lived briefly in Platteville before moving to a small 100 acre farm in Potosi, WI- which he affectionately named “The Lazy River Ranch.” There they would raise their family along with horses, cows, donkeys, dogs, cats, goats, and a menagerie of other animals.

Dale always had a passion for horses and enjoyed many years of competitive horse showing which became a family hobby and filled most weekends. He was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association, and the Wisconsin Quarter Horse Association. He also served multiple terms as President of the Mound City Saddle Club and the Mississippi Valley Riders Association.

He had a love of nature and animals. He enjoyed spending his time outside. He loved spending time gardening, mowing, cutting wood, and maintaining an acreage that looked like a national park. If you knew him, he was a perfectionist and a stickler on details. Dale also loved feeding and watching a variety of birds and wildlife that stopped along the way.

Dale had a very gentle spirit with a quick smile. He was known to ask a lot of questions, but he was always genuine and caring.

He loved his home at Park Place Senior Living, in Platteville, and his friends and “family” there. He was always appreciative, kind, and never had a complaint.

Dale is survived by his cherished wife of 61 years, Sharon; his beloved children, Lu Ann (Chuck) Bowman of Platteville; Dan (Kim) Dobson of Branson, MO; three grandchildren, Tony, Ryan, and Sierra; and four great grandchildren, Trevlyn, August, Ava, and Jules; one brother, Jim (Ruth) Dobson; and three sisters, Marcene (Monroe) Duncan, Linda (Duane) Hanusa, and Lexa (Bob Holzer) Brodbeck. Extended family and so many special friends also mourn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Doris and Wilma Dobson; and a sister Judy (Tom) Doser of Sierra Vista, AZ.