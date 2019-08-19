Dale Eastlick, 87, of Belmont, Wisconsin, died on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Southwest Health Center, Platteville.

Dale was born on April 25, 1932, in Harrison Twp., Grant County, son of Purl and Lillie (Stanton) Eastlick. He was united in marriage to Cynda Curry on Nov. 30, 1957, at the Darlington Methodist Church, Darlington, Wisconsin.

Dale served in the United States Army during the Korean War, from 1953 – 1955, where he was a field wire man in Korea. After returning from service he farmed in Harrison Twp. He worked as a mechanic at Scott Implement, Platteville, until moving to Stockton, Illinois, where he worked as an electrician for Osterday Electric. In 1977 he started DJs' Service, which he owned and operated until 1984. Dale could fix anything and always liked the challenge of improving the way things worked. He was a member of the Belmont United Methodist Church, and helped start the Belmont Men's Prayer Breakfast. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW and the Belmont Lions Club. He served on the Stockton Community School Board and was a Stockton and Belmont Schools Booster.

Dale always lived his life guided by these priorities: "God, Family, Country and Community." When he wasn't working, he loved to play cards, and he and Cynda were members of a euchre card club in Stockton for 50 years. Later, he especially looked forward to meeting his longtime Stockton friends for their monthly poker nights.

Dale also enjoyed bowling for many years as a member of the "King Pins" in Stockton, and he loved motorcycling, from day trips to cross-country vacations with his Cynda and his sister and brother-in-law. His greatest joy in life was the farm, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and he cherished the time spent with them. Dale spent many hours sitting on bleachers watching events his children – then grandchildren and great-grandchildren – participated in, from sports to music and theater. He will be dearly missed by them all.

Dale is survived by his wife, Cynda; sons, Jeff (Cora Jean) Eastlick, Jon (Dulci) Eastlick, and Jay (Sheila) Eastlick; son-in-law, Jeff Crase; daughter-in-law, Loree Eastlick; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carolyn Woodward and Betty (Robert) Straight; brother-in-law, Fred Charles; sisters-in-law, Karen Eastlick, Joanne (Paul) Reese, Joan (John) Conners, Hester Curry, Corolyn (Charles) Osterday and Roberta (Jake) Werkheiser; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dani Crase on October 8, 2016, his parents, brothers, Earl, Leroy, Lyle, Ralph and Bernie; sisters, Fava Jean Charles, and Ruth Eastlick; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Woodward and Ted Curry, sisters-in-law, Ruby, Shirley and Jean Eastlick.

The family would like to give a special Thank You to the gifted and caring staff at Epione Pavilion, Cuba City, doctors, nurses and staff at Southwest Health Center and ER in Platteville.