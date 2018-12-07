Dale E. Kuchenbecker, age 86, passed away on Dec. 2, 2018, at Dobson Plaza Nursing Home in Chicago, Ill.

Dale was born Feb. 2, 1932, in Neenah, Wis., to Erwin D. and Vila B. (Radloff) Kuchenbecker. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church, Neenah. Dale graduated from Neenah High School in 1950, ranked 17 in a class of 157. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served four years from 1951-1955 as a Radarman. Upon honorable discharge, Dale enrolled in the UW System and graduated from UW-Madison in May 1959. Dale then spent a long career working in the pension fund design field using his remarkable mathematical talents and memory.

Although much of Dale’s adult life was plagued by an undiagnosed debilitating physical ailment, he managed to develop and enjoy several hobbies and interests. He was an avid and successful stock market investor who loved reading business journals and newspapers. His almost photographic-type memory for numbers and keen sense of timing greatly facilitated his success. Dale also loved following sports of all types. He was a big fan of the Badgers, Packers, Brewers, Bucks, and all Chicago professional and college sports teams. He enjoyed listening to and watching games, reading sports news articles, and listening to sports talk radio. Dale also enjoyed almost daily walks to the Chicago local library and around his neighborhood to local grocery stores for exercise. He also loved shooting basketballs at a local playground. Dale was generous to many charitable causes despite living a very modest lifestyle himself.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Erwin and Vila; and stepmother, Opal Kuchenbecker. He is survived by one sister, Vonnie; and one brother, Thomas; niece, Cindy; and nephews, Peter and Michael. He will be greatly missed by long time friend and business associate, Karen Gleicher Heisler; and by neighbor/close friend/caretaker, Sandra Vautesta.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to a charity of your choice. A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at 1 p.m. at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH CHAPEL, 7291 Country Rd PD, Verona, Wis., with internment immediately following at the church columbarium. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Dale's heavenly spirit was more than ready to leave his earthly body.