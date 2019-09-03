Madison - Dale B. Bossenberry, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at William S Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital.

He was born on March 7, 1931, in Madison, WI, the son of Bert and Bessie (Law) Bossenberry.

Growing up in Madison, Dale attended both East and West High School playing basketball all four years. Golf, racket ball, pickle ball, watching Badger and Packers were a big part of his life.

Dale met Donna (Bjelde) in 8th grade at East Jr. High School. They were married on March 24, 1951 three days before Dale left to serve as a medic in the Korean War. Dale and Donna had 68 wonderful years of marriage.

Upon his return to Madison, Dale worked in State and Government jobs as well as lay pastor for the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Dale is survived by his wife Donna; two daughters, Susan and Diane of Madison; and three grandchildren, Ryan, Kyle and Tera Hubanks. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Dale Robert; parents; uncle, Robert Law; and grandparents, Oscar and Margaret Law.

A private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

