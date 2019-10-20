MADISON-Dale A. "Papa" Harvey, age 72, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on Sept. 5, 1947, in Uniontown, Pa., the son of James and Mary Elizabeth (Gough) Harvey. Dale graduated from West Bend High School and Spencerion Business College in Milwaukee.

Dale married Jean Papenfuss on April 11, 1970, in West Bend, Wis. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard as a First Sergeant (Top) and a helicopter mechanic retiring in 2004. He was a member of VFW Post No. 8483 and the North Bristol Gun Club.

Dale enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, trap shooting, watching the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers football, NASCAR, and golfing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and watching their sporting events.

Dale is survived by his wife, Jean; three daughters, Amanda (Robert Hooker) Harvey, Melisa (Richard) Lampi, and Jessica (Jason) Albers; grandchildren, Mikayla (Lane) Gander, Chloe Harvey, Kadin Harvey, Isabel Albers, Jaxson Albers, and Sophia Hooker; and great-grandchildren, Lorelei, Elijah, and Calliope. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, followed by full military honors. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.