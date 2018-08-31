D. Jean Hartwig, age 81, of Fitchburg, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, with her daughters by her side.

She was born on April 8, 1937, in Monroe, the daughter of Marshall “Tony” and Hilda (Powers) DeRemer. Jean graduated from Monroe High School in 1955. Jean married Willis Hartwig on Aug. 4, 1957, in Monroe where they started their family. Jean and Willis were the foundation for our family.

They had a partnership of love, honor and integrity. Jean was always full of laughter and joy because in her life she was surrounded by children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and mischievous dogs. Mom’s house was always a sanctuary for family and friends and she was this family’s greatest treasure.

She is survived by her children, Daniel (Tamara) of Boscobel, Lori (Dale) Klein of Fitchburg, Linda (John) Hartwig Martin of Madison and Kim (Patrick) Hartwig of Colorado; grandchildren, Jason (Kimmy) Klein, Daniel (Andrea) Klein, Eric Klein, Kaitlin Klein, and Heather, Heidi and Holly Hartwig; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Troy, William, Johnathan, and Calen Klein. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willis. Services are pending.