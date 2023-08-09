D. James “Jim” Parman, 91, passed away at Maplewood Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. He was born in Sauk Prairie on Nov. 7, 1931 to the late John O. and Louise (Knight) Parman. He attended Mazomanie School; graduating in 1949. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Army. He was united in marriage to Marlyce Deneen on Nov. 5, 1955; she preceded him in death. He and Marlyce were the 4th generation of Parmans to farm the family farm just west of Mazomanie. Growing corn and farming were Jim’s life. He formerly served on the Dane Co. Farm Service Board of Directors, Wis. Heights School Board and the People’s Community Bank in Mazomanie. As an athlete in school; Jim loved sports and also served as the youth group leader at the Curtis Street Bible Church, Mazomanie for over 20 years.
He is survived by his children, Denise (Phil) Caminiti, Dennis (Karen) Parman, and Darwin (Valerie) Parman; 4 sisters, Janice Orcutt, Beverly Nelson, Katie Barsness, and Donna Obright; 20 grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded by siblings, Elaine Hansen, Jack, Paul, Art, Phil and Allen Parman.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at Curtis Street Bible Church, 10416 Curtis St., Mazomanie. A visitation/light luncheon will be held prior to from 11:00 am until the time of service. Interment will be held in the Mazomanie Cemetery.
As per Jim’s wishes, in lieu of flowers, Jim would prefer memorials may be made to a charity of choice.